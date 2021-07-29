 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: PJT Partners Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:50am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.00% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

 

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.00% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $240,681,000 up by 3.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $228,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478423&tp_key=ec1c4d6902

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $81.82

Company's 52-week low was at $52.41

Price action over last quarter: down 2.03%

Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.

 

Related Articles (PJT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Preview: PJT Partners's Earnings
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com