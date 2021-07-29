Recap: PJT Partners Q2 Earnings

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.00% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $240,681,000 up by 3.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $228,300,000.



Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.



Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478423&tp_key=ec1c4d6902



Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $81.82

Company's 52-week low was at $52.41

Price action over last quarter: down 2.03%



Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc is a United States-based company that focuses on advisory business. The company's core businesses include the strategic advisory business, which provides financial advisory and transaction execution capability; the business of restructuring and special situations, which offers advisory services on recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, exchange offers, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions; and the fund placement and secondary advisory business, which offers fund placement and secondary advisory services. The company generates its revenue from the advisory fee, placement fee, and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of revenue from the U.S., with the rest from overseas markets.