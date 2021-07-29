Hershey: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.21% over the past year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $1,989,000,000 higher by 16.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.79 and $6.92.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,639,000,000 and $8,802,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1372904&tp_key=3ddecc634e

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $182.24

52-week low: $134.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.43%

Company Overview

Hershey is a leading confectionery manufacturer in the U.S. (nearly a $25 billion market), controlling around 46% of the domestic chocolate space (per IRI). Beyond its namesake label, the firm's mix has expanded over the last 85 years and now consists of 90 brands, including Reese's, Kit Kat, Kisses, and Ice Breakers. Hershey's products are sold in about 85 countries, with just 10% of total sales coming from markets outside the U.S., including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico. The firm has sought inorganic opportunities to extend its reach beyond its core confection business, adding Amplify Snack Brands and its Skinny Pop ready-to-eat popcorn to its mix and Pirate Brands (including the Pirate's Booty, Smart Puffs, and Original Tings brands) over the past few years.