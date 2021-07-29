Recap: Oshkosh Q3 Earnings

Shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.02% over the past year to $2.09, which missed the estimate of $2.26.

Revenue of $2,209,000,000 up by 39.72% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Oshkosh narrowed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.35-$6.85 to $6.35-$6.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.oshkoshcorp.com%2F&eventid=3299597&sessionid=1&key=0DF494B0B6C9A3541C1BFFC34C23ABEF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $137.47

52-week low: $66.74

Price action over last quarter: down 5.58%

Company Overview

Oshkosh is a leading maker of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments--access equipment (49% of revenue), defense (24%), fire and emergency (15%), commercial (12%)--and it generated $8.4 billion in revenue in 2019.