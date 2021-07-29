Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.82% year over year to $6.42, which beat the estimate of $5.83.

Revenue of $9,151,000,000 higher by 3.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,770,000,000.

Outlook

Northrop Grumman raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $24.00-$24.50 to $24.40-$24.80.

The company also raised sales guidance from $35.3 billion-$35.7 billion to $35.8 billion-$36.2 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.northropgrumman.com/news-events/events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $379.03

52-week low: $282.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.60%

Company Description

Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm's segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces various piloted and autonomous flight systems. Mission systems creates a variety of sensors and processors for defense hardware. The defense systems segment is a mix between a long-range missile manufacturer and a defense IT service provider. Finally, the company's space systems segment produces various space structures, sensors, and satellites.