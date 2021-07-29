 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.82% year over year to $6.42, which beat the estimate of $5.83.

Revenue of $9,151,000,000 higher by 3.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,770,000,000.

Outlook

Northrop Grumman raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $24.00-$24.50 to $24.40-$24.80.

The company also raised sales guidance from $35.3 billion-$35.7 billion to $35.8 billion-$36.2 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.northropgrumman.com/news-events/events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $379.03

52-week low: $282.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.60%

Company Description

Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm's segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces various piloted and autonomous flight systems. Mission systems creates a variety of sensors and processors for defense hardware. The defense systems segment is a mix between a long-range missile manufacturer and a defense IT service provider. Finally, the company's space systems segment produces various space structures, sensors, and satellites.

 

Related Articles (NOC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com