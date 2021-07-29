Recap: Textron Q2 Earnings

Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 523.08% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $3,191,000,000 up by 29.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,920,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Textron raised FY21 EPS guidance from $2.80-$3.00 to $3.00-$3.20.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.textron.com%2F&eventid=3192511&sessionid=1&key=8439C8F173B46E8D999B4FBA1B7C751E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.68

Company's 52-week low was at $31.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.30%

Company Profile

Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services specialty aircraft for various end markets, but it also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end markets. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others.