 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Textron Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 523.08% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $3,191,000,000 up by 29.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,920,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Textron raised FY21 EPS guidance from $2.80-$3.00 to $3.00-$3.20.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.textron.com%2F&eventid=3192511&sessionid=1&key=8439C8F173B46E8D999B4FBA1B7C751E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.68

Company's 52-week low was at $31.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.30%

Company Profile

Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services specialty aircraft for various end markets, but it also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end markets. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others.

 

Related Articles (TXT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Textron Aviation Receives Order For Up To 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX Aircraft
Expert Ratings For Textron
Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?
Analyst Ratings For Textron
Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Textron: What Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com