 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sally Beauty: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 718.18% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,022,000,000 up by 44.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $979,190,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sally Beauty Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://attexwc.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=attexwc&service=6&rnd=0.5736359294155194&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fattexwc.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000005731a76404aad765d0c5cdfa6b9233f9c7d9292c466c3632ed541c0474ebf789f%26siteurl%3Dattexwc%26confViewID%3D198400785068866923%26

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.66

Company's 52-week low was at $8.28

Price action over last quarter: down 11.59%

Company Overview

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

 

Related Articles (SBH)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 80 Points; County Bancorp Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Korn Ferry Tops Q4 Estimates
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com