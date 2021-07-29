Sally Beauty: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 718.18% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $1,022,000,000 up by 44.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $979,190,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sally Beauty Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://attexwc.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=attexwc&service=6&rnd=0.5736359294155194&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fattexwc.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000005731a76404aad765d0c5cdfa6b9233f9c7d9292c466c3632ed541c0474ebf789f%26siteurl%3Dattexwc%26confViewID%3D198400785068866923%26

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.66

Company's 52-week low was at $8.28

Price action over last quarter: down 11.59%

Company Overview

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.