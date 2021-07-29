 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Columbus McKinnon: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 885.71% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $213,464,000 up by 53.49% year over year, which missed the estimate of $215,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $225,000,000 and $230,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479321&tp_key=2ad08b65e6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.06

Company's 52-week low was at $31.63

Price action over last quarter: down 10.76%

Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions, including motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services, that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Its key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyors, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The company's targeted market verticals include general industries, mobile industries, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food processing, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing.

 

Related Articles (CMCO)

Looking Into Columbus McKinnon's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com