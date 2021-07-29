 Skip to main content

Recap: Carrier Global Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 93.94% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $5,440,000,000 up by 36.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,900,000,000.

Outlook

Carrier Global raised FY21 EPS guidance from $1.95-$2.05 to $2.10-$2.20.

The company boosted sales growth guidance from 7-10% to 14-16%.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qdzwckw9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.41

Company's 52-week low was at $25.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.33%

Company Profile

Carrier Global Corp manufactures heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. Carrier's HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (60% of HVAC sales). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products.

 

