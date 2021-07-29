 Skip to main content

Xcel Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.41% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $3,068,000,000 up by 18.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,690,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.90 and $3.00.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/xel/mediaframe/45851/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.44

Company's 52-week low was at $57.23

Price action over last quarter: down 3.65%

Company Description

Xcel Energy manages utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. Its utilities are Northern States Power, which serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, which serves customers in Texas and New Mexico. It is one of the largest renewable energy providers in the U.S. with one third of its electricity sales coming from renewable energy.

 

