Recap: Hilton Worldwide Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 191.80% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $1,329,000,000 up by 135.64% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,380,000,000.

Outlook

Hilton sees FY21 net unit growth of 5%-5.5%.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hlt/mediaframe/45497/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $132.69

52-week low: $73.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.06%

Company Description

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 1,019,287 rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Dec. 31, 2020. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 21%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

 

