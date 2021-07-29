 Skip to main content

Recap: STMicroelectronics Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) rose 6.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 340.00% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $2,992,000,000 higher by 43.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected between $3,088,000,000 and $3,312,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 03:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.st.com/events/event-details/q2-2021-stmicroelectronics-nv-earnings-webcast

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.02

52-week low: $26.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.04%

Company Overview

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.

 

