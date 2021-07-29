ArcelorMittal: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 792.00% over the past year to $3.46, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $19,343,000,000 rose by 76.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,130,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ArcelorMittal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $34.50

Company's 52-week low was at $10.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.87%

Company Description

ArcelorMittal SA is involved in the steel industry. The company's operating segments include NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; ACIS; Mining and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment produces hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. These products are sold primarily to customers in the automotive, general, and packaging sectors as well as also produces long products consisting of sections, wire rod, rebar, billets, blooms and wire drawing, and tubular products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Brazil.