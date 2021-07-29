 Skip to main content

Recap: West Pharmaceutical Services Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 96.80% over the past year to $2.46, which beat the estimate of $1.74.

Revenue of $723,600,000 rose by 37.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $669,380,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.05 and $8.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,760,000,000 and $2,785,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f966zihe

Technicals

52-week high: $385.30

52-week low: $253.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.89%

Company Overview

West Pharmaceutical Services is a Pennsylvania-based medical supplies company that operates as a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West develops, manufactures, and distributes elastomer-based supplies for the containment and administration of injectable drugs, including basic equipment such as syringes, stoppers, and plungers, along with somewhat more complicated devices including auto-injectors and other self-injection platforms. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (77% of 2020 sales) and contract-manufactured products (23%). It generates 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

 

