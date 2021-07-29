 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NovoCure: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 800.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $133,517,000 higher by 15.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $141,890,000.

Looking Ahead

NovoCure hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gfkoot2t

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $232.76

52-week low: $66.67

Price action over last quarter: down 10.87%

Company Description

NovoCure Ltd serves in the healthcare sector of the United States. Its business involves commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.

 

Related Articles (NVCR)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Analyzing NovoCure's Unusual Options Activity
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Did Novocure Shares Plunge Today?
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 100 Points; NovoCure Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com