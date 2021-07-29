NovoCure: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 800.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.01.
Revenue of $133,517,000 higher by 15.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $141,890,000.
Looking Ahead
NovoCure hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gfkoot2t
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $232.76
52-week low: $66.67
Price action over last quarter: down 10.87%
Company Description
NovoCure Ltd serves in the healthcare sector of the United States. Its business involves commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.
