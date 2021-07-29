NovoCure: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 800.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $133,517,000 higher by 15.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $141,890,000.

Looking Ahead

NovoCure hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gfkoot2t

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $232.76

52-week low: $66.67

Price action over last quarter: down 10.87%

Company Description

NovoCure Ltd serves in the healthcare sector of the United States. Its business involves commercial-stage oncology operations involving therapies to cure critical tumors. Its pipeline consists of Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Brain Metastasis. NovoCure derives its major revenues in the United States.