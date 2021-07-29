 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Clarivate: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 5.56% year over year to $0.17, which were in line with the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $447,000,000 rose by 61.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $435,240,000.

Outlook

Clarivate lowered FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.74-$0.79 to $0.70-$0.74.

The company also cut sales guidance from $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion to $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clarivate/mediaframe/44038/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $34.79

52-week low: $20.82

Price action over last quarter: down 13.53%

Company Overview

Clarivate PLC is an information service and analytics company serving the scientific research, intellectual property, and life sciences end-markets. It operates in two segments: Science and Intellectual Property(IP). The Science segment provides structured information that is delivered and embedded into the workflows of the company's customers. The IP segment help and manage customers an end-to-end portfolio of intellectual property from patents to trademarks to corporate website domains. The company's brand portfolio includes Web of Science, Derwent, Cortellis, DRG, CompuMark, MarkMonitor, and CPA Global. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

 

