Ares Management: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 64.10% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $372,835,000 up by 34.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $424,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ares Management hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ares/mediaframe/45114/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $69.16

52-week low: $38.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.79%

Company Profile

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company based in the United States. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, the Real Estate Group, and Strategic Initiatives. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue, manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated loans, high yield bonds, multi-asset credit, alternative credit investments, and direct lending. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, special opportunities, and energy opportunities whereas, Real Estate Group is engaged in managing real estate equity and debt strategies.