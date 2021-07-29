Recap: WEX Q2 Earnings

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.91% over the past year to $2.31, which beat the estimate of $1.95.

Revenue of $459,483,000 rose by 32.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $436,070,000.

Guidance

WEX sees FY21 EPS of $8.30-$8.70 and sales of $1.805 billion-$1.835 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wexinc.com%2F&eventid=3195839&sessionid=1&key=F93A56C3E889F29583A0EECD47F0A1A1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $234.64

52-week low: $122.64

Price action over last quarter: down 1.15%

Company Description

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet Solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.