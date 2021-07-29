Recap: Brunswick Q2 Earnings
Shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 154.55% year over year to $2.52, which beat the estimate of $2.14.
Revenue of $1,554,800,000 rose by 57.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.
Outlook
Brunswick sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.00 and sales of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bwk/mediaframe/45765/indexl.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $117.62
Company's 52-week low was at $56.50
Price action over last quarter: down 9.05%
Company Overview
Brunswick Corp is the leader in several recreational sectors. The firm is the leading boat manufacturer, and its brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser inboard engines; and Boston Whaler, and Bayliner boats. It is also the leading manufacturer of fitness equipment, under the Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. The firm also manufactures billiards equipment under the Brunswick and Contender brands.
