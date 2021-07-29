 Skip to main content

Gentherm: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 383.33% over the past year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $266,005,000 higher by 95.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $248,620,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,110,000,000 and $1,170,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45656/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $81.98

52-week low: $38.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.32%

Company Overview

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group function through the Automotive and Medical segments. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Automotive segment, which includes automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronics and software systems. Its geographical segments are the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, Japan, Czech Republic, and other countries.

 

