Proto Labs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 33.90% year over year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.44.
Revenue of $123,048,000 higher by 15.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $122,200,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Proto Labs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ugs54z8
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $286.57
52-week low: $81.33
Price action over last quarter: down 16.92%
Company Description
Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.
