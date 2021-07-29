Proto Labs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.90% year over year to $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $123,048,000 higher by 15.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $122,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Proto Labs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ugs54z8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $286.57

52-week low: $81.33

Price action over last quarter: down 16.92%

Company Description

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.