Vista Outdoor Stock Gains On Strong Q1, Upbeat Q2 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:33am   Comments
  • Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTOreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38% year-on-year, to $662.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $615.6 million.
  • Shooting sports sales increased 39% Y/Y to $463 million, and outdoor products sales rose 38% to $200 million.
  • Gross profit rose 92.6% Y/Y to $241.4 million, and gross profit margin improved by 1025 bps.
  • Adjusted operating expenses increased 24.4% Y/Y to $96.2 million. Adjusted operating expenses were 15 percent of sales and improved by 163 bps.
  • Adjusted EBIT for the quarter rose 203.1% Y/Y to $145.6 million.
  • Cash provided by operating activities contracted 62.8% Y/Y to $28.8 million. The company held $208.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 27, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.74 beat the analyst consensus of $0.90.
  • "The fiscal year 2022 is off to a terrific start with our fourth consecutive quarter of record performance due to strong demand, great execution, and a powerhouse line up of innovative outdoor products," said CEO Chris Metz.
  • Outlook: Vista sees Q2 FY22 sales of $710 million - $730 million, versus the consensus of $626.52 million.
  • The company expects EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, versus the consensus of $0.92.
  • Price action: VSTO shares are trading higher by 3.79% at $40.52 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

