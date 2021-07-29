 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MiX Telematics Beats On Q1 FY22 Earnings, Suspends Guidance Due To COVID-19
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Share:
MiX Telematics Beats On Q1 FY22 Earnings, Suspends Guidance Due To COVID-19
  • MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE: MIXTreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26.9% year-on-year to $34.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $33.1 million.
  • Revenues from Subscription rose 20.2% Y/Y to $31.1 million, Hardware and other increased 134.8% Y/Y to $3.8 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 330 bps to 65.5%., while the operating margin expanded by 260 bps to 12.4%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.13 beat the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 330 bps to 23.8%.
  • MiX Telematics generated $4.7 million in operating cash flow and held $46.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • MiX's Q1 performance showed improved financial and operational results, highlighted by the sequential expansion of its subscriber base and return to Y/Y revenue growth, CEO Stefan Joselowitz stated.
  • Outlook: The company suspended its Q2 and FY22 due to pandemic-related uncertainties.
  • Price action: MIXT shares closed higher by 4.91% at $13.67 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIXT)

Recap: MiX Telematics Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com