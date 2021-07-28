Jakks Pacific: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 91.32% over the past year to ($0.38), which beat the estimate of ($1.49).

Revenue of $112,352,000 higher by 42.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,400,000.

Outlook

Jakks Pacific hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ujimx3cp

Technicals

52-week high: $15.37

52-week low: $3.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.87%

Company Profile

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets and others. The brands under which these products are sold include Road Champs, Spy Net, Fisher Price, Kawasaki, JAKKS Pets, Disney Frozen, Black & Decker, Spiderman, Toy Story, Sesame Street, among others. The company's segments are Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. of which a majority of revenue is derived from the Toy/Consumer products segment.