XPO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 395.24% year over year to $1.86, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $5,036,000,000 rose by 43.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $153.45

Company's 52-week low was at $72.21

Price action over last quarter: down 2.70%

Company Overview

XPO Logistics is a diversified trucking and logistics company, built mostly via acquisition (until 2016). Following the third-quarter 2021 spin-off of its global contract logistics division (outsourced warehousing and supply-chain services), XPO's portfolio will reflect its current transportation operations--asset-based less-than-truckload shipping (33% of gross revenue), asset-light freight brokerage including intermodal and truck brokerage (29%), heavy goods last mile delivery (8%), and its European truckload and LTL operations (24%). The remainder of revenue stems from managed transportation and global forwarding services. Currently, the transportation division makes up 63% of gross revenue, while the contract logistics segment makes up 37%.