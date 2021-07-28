CNO Finl Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.00% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $1,073,000,000 rose by 5.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $960,800,000.

Outlook

CNO Finl Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.89

Company's 52-week low was at $14.72

Price action over last quarter: down 12.49%

Company Description

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. The company's operating segment includes Annuity; Health and Life. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The Health segment includes Supplemental Health and Medicare Supplement. The company focus on serving the senior and middle-income markets.