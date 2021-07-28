 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.79% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $638,043,000 up by 13.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $625,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Tetra Tech Raises FY21 EPS Guidance From $3.45-$3.60 To $3.69-$3.74 vs $3.70 Estimate, Sales From $2.4B-$2.55B To $2.5B-$2.55B vs $2.49B Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $144.77

Company's 52-week low was at $83.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.09%

Company Profile

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

 

Related Articles (TTEK)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Tetra Tech Bags $49M USAID Climate Resilience, Biodiversity Conservation Contract In West Africa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings