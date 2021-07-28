Recap: Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings

Shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.79% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $638,043,000 up by 13.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $625,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Tetra Tech Raises FY21 EPS Guidance From $3.45-$3.60 To $3.69-$3.74 vs $3.70 Estimate, Sales From $2.4B-$2.55B To $2.5B-$2.55B vs $2.49B Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $144.77

Company's 52-week low was at $83.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.09%

Company Profile

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.