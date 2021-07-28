Recap: Meta Financial Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 128.30% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $130,928,000 higher by 26.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $116,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Meta Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6d3dj2dr

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.65

52-week low: $17.74

Price action over last quarter: down 1.99%

Company Description

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other.