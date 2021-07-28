Cognizant Tech Solns: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.73% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $4,585,000,000 up by 14.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,440,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.00 and $4.06.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $18,400,000,000 and $18,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/990/42041

Technicals

52-week high: $82.73

52-week low: $61.29

Price action over last quarter: down 0.83%

Company Description

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.