SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.23% year over year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $1,261,000,000 up by 10.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

SS&C Technologies Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $1.15-$1.21 vs $1.16 Est., Sales $1.205B-$1.245B vs $1.21B Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $4.70-$4.82 vs $4.67 Est., Sales $4.921B-$5.001B vs $4.91B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.ssctech.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $76.05

52-week low: $55.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.04%

Company Description

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.