 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.23% year over year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $1,261,000,000 up by 10.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

SS&C Technologies Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $1.15-$1.21 vs $1.16 Est., Sales $1.205B-$1.245B vs $1.21B Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $4.70-$4.82 vs $4.67 Est., Sales $4.921B-$5.001B vs $4.91B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.ssctech.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $76.05

52-week low: $55.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.04%

Company Description

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.

 

Related Articles (SSNC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings