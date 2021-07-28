Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 135.14% year over year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $489,368,000 rose by 0.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Antero Resources Sees FY21 Natural Gas Realization $0.15-$0.25 Per Mcf

Price Action

52-week high: $15.54

52-week low: $2.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.30%

Company Profile

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2020, the company reported proven reserves of 17.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,578 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2020 at a ratio of 33% liquids and 67% natural gas.