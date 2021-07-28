Recap: Allegiant Travel Q2 Earnings

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 158.05% year over year to $3.46, which beat the estimate of $2.16.

Revenue of $472,433,000 higher by 254.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $442,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Allegiant Travel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $451,787,000 and $469,247,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x6tmv6bp

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $271.29

Company's 52-week low was at $105.08

Price action over last quarter: down 17.99%

Company Overview

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airline. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.