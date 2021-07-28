Recap: MaxLinear Q2 Earnings

Shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 488.89% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $205,376,000 up by 214.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $204,750,000.

Outlook

MaxLinear Sees Q3 Sales $215M-$225M vs $202.7M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/mxl/mediaframe/45817/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $44.05

Company's 52-week low was at $20.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.17%

Company Profile

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.