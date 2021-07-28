PayPal Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.48% over the past year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $6,238,000,000 higher by 18.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,270,000,000.

Looking Ahead

PayPal Sees FY21 Adj. EPS ~$4.70 vs $4.73 Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pypl.com%2F&eventid=3193624&sessionid=1&key=E2B6F0CE785A0B21417ACD2E63064D11®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $310.16

52-week low: $171.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.76%

Company Profile

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 377 million active accounts at the end of 2020, including 29 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.