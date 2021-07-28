Recap: Helmerich & Payne Q3 Earnings

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 67.65% year over year to ($0.57), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $332,213,000 rose by 4.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $324,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Helmerich & Payne hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $36.26

52-week low: $12.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.05%

Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of U.S. tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major U.S. shale play and also has a small presence internationally.