Recap: Qualcomm Q3 Earnings

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 123.26% over the past year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $7,995,000,000 rose by 63.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,550,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $2.15 and $2.35.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $8,400,000,000 and $9,200,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/qcom/mediaframe/45580/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $167.94

52-week low: $89.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.40%

Company Description

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and also designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks. The firm is a leader in 5G network technology as well. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors.