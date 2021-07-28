Lam Research: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 69.25% year over year to $8.09, which beat the estimate of $7.55.

Revenue of $4,145,000,000 higher by 48.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,010,000,000.

Guidance

Lam Research Sees Q1 2022 Revs. $4.05B-$4.55B Vs $4.07B Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $673.80

Company's 52-week low was at $292.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.62%

Company Overview

Lam Research manufactures equipment used to fabricate semiconductors. The firm is focused on the etch, deposition, and clean markets, which are key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process, especially for 3D NAND flash storage, advanced DRAM, and leading-edge logic/foundry chipmakers. Lam's flagship Kiyo, Vector, and Sabre products are sold in all major geographies to key customers such as Samsung Electronics, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.