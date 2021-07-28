Recap: Comfort Systems USA Q2 Earnings

Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) decreased after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 16.67% year over year to $0.90, which missed the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $713,895,000 declined by 3.98% year over year, which missed the estimate of $719,600,000.

Outlook

Comfort Systems USA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Comfort Systems USA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $88.53

Company's 52-week low was at $40.32

Price action over last quarter: down 9.61%

Company Overview

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping and controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are primarily for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings, and tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services in newly constructed facilities, and maintenance services for existing buildings. Replacing existing air systems with modern, energy-efficient systems can reduce a building's costs and improve the environment within the designated area. The company installs and repairs products and systems throughout the United States.