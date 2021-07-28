 Skip to main content

Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.25% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $67,899,000 rose by 9.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $69,750,000.

Outlook

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sees FY21 Revs $270M-$300M Vs $282.92M

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/34ig3ksm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $21.86

Company's 52-week low was at $9.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.54%

Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improves the lives of patients. Its commercial portfolio comprises two products, HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24) and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS) and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its other products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), VTR-297, and VQW-765.

 

