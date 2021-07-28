Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 31.58% year over year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $38,173,000 up by 27.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $37,660,000.

Guidance

Goosehead Insurance Sees FY21 Sales $146M-$156M Vs. $154.79M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tkdn923x

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $174.79

52-week low: $76.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.52%

Company Description

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Its operating segments are the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. The majority of the company's revenue gets contributed by the Corporate Channel segment. It operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.