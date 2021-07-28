Recap: Orion Gr Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Shares of Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.00% over the past year to $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $145,875,000 decreased by 20.60% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $168,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $6.67

Company's 52-week low was at $2.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.39%

Company Description

Orion Group Holdings Inc is a specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, providing services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. Its marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas.