Recap: Hologic Q3 Earnings

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) increased after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 77.33% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $1,168,000,000 rose by 41.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,040,000,000.

Outlook

Hologic Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $0.92-$1 vs $1.13 Estimate, Sales $1B-$1.04B vs $1.04B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vw522xit

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $85.00

Company's 52-week low was at $56.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.88%

Company Overview

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: breast health (44% of sales), diagnostics (39%) surgical (14%), and skeletal health (3%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (74%), followed by Europe (12%), Asia (9%), and other international markets (5%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.