Recap: FormFactor Q2 Earnings

Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) moved higher after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.09% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $188,076,000 rose by 19.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $185,790,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:25 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ceecwoyo

Technicals

52-week high: $52.39

Company's 52-week low was at $22.37

Price action over last quarter: down 7.27%

Company Profile

FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports advanced semiconductor probe card products. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.