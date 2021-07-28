 Skip to main content

Shopify Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates, Expects Lower Y/Y FY21 Revenue Growth Rate

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Shopify Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates, Expects Lower Y/Y FY21 Revenue Growth Rate
  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOPreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 56.7% year-on-year, to $1.12 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company clocked the $1 billion revenue mark for the first time.
  • Revenue from Subscription Solutions rose 70% Y/Y to $334.2 million, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform and Merchant Solutions increased 52% Y/Y to $785.2 million, driven primarily by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV).
  • GMV for Q2 rose 40% Y/Y to $42.2 billion. Monthly Recurring Revenue2 (MRR) as of June 30, 2021, was $95.1 million, up from $57 million last year.
  • Adjusted gross profit expanded 64% Y/Y to $627.0 million.
  • Operating expenses rose 28.5% Y/Y to $481.4 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.4%, with an operating income of $139.4 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.24 beat the analyst consensus of $0.96.
  • Shopify held $7.76 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, and generated $202.1 million in YRD operating cash flow.
  • "As consumer spending remained strong, our merchants thrived and extracted more value from our platform, contributing to our rapid growth.," said CFO Amy Shapero.
  • "We continue to expect to grow revenue rapidly in 2021, but at a lower rate than in 2020."
  • Price action: SHOP shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $1,544.45 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

