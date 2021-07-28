A Preview Of Wrap Technologies's Earnings

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Wrap Technologies's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wrap Technologies's per-share loss will be near $0.13 on sales of $1.80 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Wrap Technologies reported a loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $833.00 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 44.44% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 116.09% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.1 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.1 -0.11 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 1.61 M 1.39 M 1.26 M 740.00 K Revenue Actual 1.54 M 1.42 M 1.01 M 833.00 K

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Wrap Technologies have declined 42.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wrap Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.