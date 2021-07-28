Earnings Preview For SunCoke Energy

On Thursday, July 29, SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, SunCoke Energy analysts model for earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $319.45 million. In the same quarter last year, SunCoke Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 on sales of $338.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 12.5%. Sales would have fallen 5.49% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.1 -0.11 -0.04 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.2 -0.09 -0.03 0.08 Revenue Estimate 308.40 M 240.15 M 246.55 M 239.10 M Revenue Actual 359.90 M 310.10 M 302.20 M 338.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy were trading at $6.75 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SunCoke Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.