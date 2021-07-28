Earnings Outlook For PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for PTC Therapeutics's Q2 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

PTC Therapeutics's per-share loss will be near $1.82 on sales of $110.50 million, according to Wall Street analysts. PTC Therapeutics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.62. Sales were $75.24 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 30.53% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 46.87% from the year-ago period. PTC Therapeutics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -1.51 -0.94 -0.04 -1.30 EPS Actual -1.83 -1.08 -1.03 -2.62 Revenue Estimate 98.80 M 111.36 M 111.88 M 82.78 M Revenue Actual 117.94 M 118.86 M 118.40 M 75.24 M

Stock Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics were trading at $39.03 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PTC Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.