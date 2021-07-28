Preview: Independent Bank's Earnings

On Thursday, July 29, Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Independent Bank is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Independent Bank will report earnings of $0.67 per share on revenue of $30.84 million. In the same quarter last year, Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $30.46 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.24% from the year-ago period. Independent Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.61 0.48 0.25 EPS Actual 1 0.77 0.89 0.67 Revenue Estimate 31.41 M 31.85 M 31.05 M 30.39 M Revenue Actual 30.28 M 30.99 M 31.97 M 30.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank were trading at $20.45 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Independent Bank is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.