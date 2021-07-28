 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Stock Falls On Q2 ARPU Drop, MAU Growth; Predicts Operating Loss For Q3 And Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Spotify Stock Falls On Q2 ARPU Drop, MAU Growth; Predicts Operating Loss For Q3 And Q4
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to €2.33 billion, helped by advertising strength and subscriber performance. The Q2 revenue of $2.81 billion beat the analyst consensus of $2.72 billion.
  • FX headwinds of 430 basis points were higher by 230 basis points than expected, primarily driven by US dollar weakness against the Euro.
  • Total MAUs (Monthly Active Users) rose 22% Y/Y to 365 million. The MAU performance was slower than expected, primarily due to lighter user intake during the first half of the quarter.
  • Premium Subscribers increased 20% Y/Y to 165 million. Ad-Supported MAUs grew 24% to 210 million.
  • Premium Revenue grew 17% Y/Y to €2.06 billion. Within Premium, the average revenue per user (ARPU) was down 3% Y/Y at €4.29. Ad-Supported revenue rose 110% to €275 million.
  • The gross margin expanded by 308 bps to 28.4%. It posted a positive operating margin of 0.5%.
  • Premium gross margin expanded 261 bps to 30.8%. Ad-Supported gross margin expanded by 2,321 bps to 11.3%.
  • Loss per share of $(0.23) beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.45).
  • Spotify held €3.1 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 and generated €54 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Spotify sees Q3 revenue of €2.31 billion-€2.51 billion, gross margin of 24.4%-26.4%, Total MAUs of 377 million-382 million, Total Premium Subscribers of 170 million-174 million, and an operating loss of €(80) million - €0 million.
  • It sees Q4 revenue of €2.48 billion-€2.68 billion, gross margin of 24.1%-26.1%, Total MAUs of 400 million-407 million, Total Premium Subscribers of 177 million-181 million, and an operating loss of €(152) million-€(72) million.
  • Price action: SPOT shares traded lower by 5.98% at $222.77 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Photo Mix from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Earning Reports Fom Household Names This Week. PART 1
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
Nathy Peluso & Bizarrap's Multi-Platinum Music Session Hitting 400M Views: 10 Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Underperformed The Broader Market In Q2, With Workhorse, Virgin Galactic, Coinbase, Teladoc Taking Big Toll
Analyzing Spotify Technology's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com