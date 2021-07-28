 Skip to main content

Yandex Beats On Q2 Revenue, Misses On Earnings, Issues FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDXreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 97% year-on-year to $1.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.01 billion.
  • Revenues from Online advertising grew 60% Y/Y to RUB 39.6 billion, Taxi segment, excluding sales of goods, rose 99% Y/Y to RUB 21.4 billion, sales of goods increased 365% Y/Y to RUB 13.4 billion, and Other revenues grew 133% Y/Y to RUB 6.96 billion.
  • The gross margin contracted 1,289 basis points to 48.7%. 
  • Total operating costs and expenses jumped by 108.6% Y/Y to $1.19 billion.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $(65.2) million. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 1,336 basis points to 7.1%.
  • EPS loss was $(0.15) is not comparable to the analyst consensus of $0.30.
  • Yandex used $67.3 million in operating cash flow and held $2.95 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Yandex sees FY21 revenue of RUB 330 billion-RUB 340 billion.
  • Price action: YNDX shares traded higher by 1.89% at $69.50 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

