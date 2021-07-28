Silicon Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.89% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $169,492,000 declined by 18.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $267,050,000.

Guidance

Silicon Laboratories said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.10-$0.30 and revenue from continuing operations of $170 million-$180 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tlVdUT50

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $163.43

Company's 52-week low was at $92.19

Price action over last quarter: down 5.14%

Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc develops semiconductors, software, and system solutions for the "Internet of Things," Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer, and automotive markets. The company operates through one segment, mixed-signal analog intensive products, consisting of diverse product areas, which the company groups into four categories: Internet of Things, broadcast, infrastructure and access. The Internet of Things category is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company mainly operates in the United States and China, with the U.S. the largest source of revenue.